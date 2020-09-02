NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting after finding a man shot inside his vehicle at a Bellevue apartment complex.
Police told News4 they found a man shot inside his parked car outside the Hallmark at Bellevue apartments on River Road.
The victim's condition, as well as any information on a suspect or suspects have not been released at this time.
Metro Police are currently investigating.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing investigation.
