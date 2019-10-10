NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after he was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head near Parkwood Estates in North Nashville.
Police say 24-year-old Cordero Crowder was shot near the intersection of Moorewood Drive and Crislynndale Drive at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Investigators say Crowder and 20-year-old Kevontae Hammonds were standing in a parking lot on the 700 block of Due West Avenue when shots were fired toward them from a vehicle around 11:20 p.m. In an apparent attempt to locate those who were shooting at them, Crowder and Hammonds took a Nissan Murano to the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive where Crowder, who was behind the wheel, was shot in the head. Hammonds, who was a passenger in the car, said he then drove to Crislynndale Drive where he pushed Crowder out of the car.
Investigators are still working to identify a suspect in the shooting. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
