A man was found dead near a dumpster at an apartment complex in South Nashville, Metro Nashville Police say.
Officers were called for an abandoned truck in the roadway on Plus Park Blvd around 1:50 a.m. Officers found the man near the dumpster at the Shadowbluff Apartments.
According to police, the victim was found dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Police are looking for witnesses to determine what may have happened. Police are continuing to investigate, no further details about the victim have been released at this time.
