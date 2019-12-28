Man found dead behind dumpster in South Nashville

A man was found dead near a dumpster at an apartment complex in South Nashville, Metro Nashville Police say. 

Officers were called for an abandoned truck in the roadway on Plus Park Blvd around 1:50 a.m.  Officers found the man near the dumpster at the Shadowbluff Apartments.

According to police, the victim was found dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for witnesses to determine what may have happened. Police are continuing to investigate, no further details about the victim have been released at this time. 

