NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man found shot dead inside a tent at a homeless camp just off North 1st Street last Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Joey P. Bryant.
Bryant's next of kin was located and notified. Dave L. Jackson, another homeless man was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the case.
Read the original story from Friday, March 5 below.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a man on a criminal homicide charge in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man inside a tent at a homeless camp in East Nashville.
Police said Dave L. Jackson, 40, shot the man inside a tent at a homeless camp just off North First Street. Both Jackson and the victim were homeless.
Police are continuing efforts to locate the victim’s next of kin.
Police were called to the camp just before 2 a.m. on Friday. The victim died as the result of gunshot wounds.
Jackson was identified as a suspect after a witness provided his nickname, Chico.
Just after 3 a.m., detectives learned Jackson had gone to a friends room at the Stadium Inn and left a pistol behind.
Jackson was located later in the morning at a home in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue. He has refused to be interviewed.
Detectives believe Jackson shot the victim during an argument in the victim’s tent.
Jackson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Near Oldham St. @MNPDNashville are investigating the deadly shooting of a man. A woman called to report @ 2 a.m. More on @WSMV @ 6:30. pic.twitter.com/NaQkjbvCKv— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) March 1, 2019
