SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man wanted by U.S. Marshals and local authorities on a slew of charges has been taken into custody in Sumner County.
The Sumner County Sheriff's office says 21-year-old Dreon Key has been on the run since late April after escaping custody and driving off in a correction officer's vehicle while being taken to the Bedford County Jail.
Key was suspected to be in the White House area in a stolen car from Spring Hill when officials located him inside a nearby home.
Emergency Response Team members learned that he was hiding in the attic of the home where he later surrendered to authorities.
Key is also facing assault, robbery, and kidnapping charges across middle Tennessee.
