A 33-year-old was found guilty on Thursday for murdering a homeless man in February 2016 near Shelby Park.
A jury found Justin Blankenbaker guilty of first degree premeditated murder, arson and abuse of a corpse for the Feb. 7, 2016 death of Horace Horton at a homeless camp off Davidson Street.
Prosecutors said the case was particularly gruesome given the fact that Blankenbaker used steel-toed boots to kick the victim during a fight, then struck him with a cinder block and set his body on fire, causing his death.
The jury took less than two hours to deliberate the case.
“This case proves that the sanctity of life is sacred, no matter what the circumstances one may be facing,” Assistant District Attorney Megan King, who prosecuted the case along with Joey Clifton, said in a news release. “Horace Horton did not deserve to die, and a jury has made it clear that Mr. Blankenbaker will now face the consequences of his actions.”
Blankenbaker will be sentenced on Dec. 5.
