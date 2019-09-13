ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after an overnight RV fire on the 100 block of Cummings Court in Antioch.
According to investigators on scene, the call went out around 1:30 a.m. A witness told investigators that he saw smoke coming from the RV and called the fire department.
The RV was parked at the end of a dead end street near a concrete business. As firefighters were putting the flames out, they found a man dead in the back of the RV.
Crime scene and arson investigators are on the scene trying to process what happened.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
