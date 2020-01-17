NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has died after being found slumped over in a minivan in a North Nashville housing project.
Investigators were called to the 830 block of Taylor Street around 2:25 a.m. on reports that shots were heard in the area. When they arrived, they found the man dead. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and CSI has been called to the scene.
There are no details on any possible suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
