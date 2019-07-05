NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South Precinct Detectives are investigating a murder of an unidentified man.
According to police, a housekeeper found the man in a room at the Hickerson Motel on Nolensville Pike.
The victim is of Hispanic descent and is believed to be in his 30's. The victim appears to have suffered an apparent stab wound. Investigators are following leads and trying to confirm the man's identity.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
