NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot to death on Tuesday morning in the back yard of a home in the 1800 block of Heiman Street around 8:30 a.m.
Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Julian Williams of Nashville.
Police believe he was shot on Scovel Street before sunrise and ran through a parking lot before collapsing in the yard.
Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
