LORETTO, TN (WSMV) - Lawrence County officials confirmed a man was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator indoors during last week’s winter storm.
Officials said the man was staying in a building on Littrell Road. Police had previously warned the man about running a generator indoors. Authorities said he was found dead 24 hours after being warned.
Two people have died in separate homes from weather-induced hypothermia during last week’s winter storm.
The Lawrence County man was one of 12 who have died in Tennessee in the past week related to the winter storm.
A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Two people in Portland died after they were found in two separate homes without heat. One person in Brentwood died after a sledding accident. A 70-year-old in Overton County died while walking to a neighbor’s home after not having power for several days. The man had a heart attack and died. In Dickson County, a man died when he walked out onto a frozen pond to save two calves that had fallen in. While trying to get them out, he fell into the water. A child died after sledding into a pond in McNairy County. Four deaths have been reported in Shelby County and one death in Maury County.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting eight people have died from weather-related incidents.
