NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind the Mapco on John A. Merritt Boulevard Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the gas station around 8:30 p.m. and found an individual in the parking lot who had died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was a 19-year-old black man.
Detectives are looking for a black Chrysler 200 in connection with the shooting.
Stay with News 4 on the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.