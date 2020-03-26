NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was found dead in an alley behind a market after a shots fired call on Dickerson Pike early Thursday morning.
Police said officers found the victim, who has not been identified, behind the building at 701 Dickerson Pike. The victim died at the scene.
Police are investigating the shooting.
