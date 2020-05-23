TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WSMV) - The Trigg County Coroner's Office was dispatched to Pryor Bay in Land Between the Lakes to investigate a mans body found.
Charles Logan Watters, 52, of Whitley City, Ky. was identified as the victim and officials are investigating this as a possible drowning.
The Coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, and U. S. Forest Service, LBL.
