MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after fleeing from police in Mt. Juliet.
Police say a 20-year-old man fled from officers by driving the wrong way on Interstate 40, striking a patrol car.
Once the pursuit was over, the right southbound lane of North Mt. Juliet Road near Weston Drive was blocked. The road has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported and there is no vehicle description as of yet. The suspect has also not yet been identified.
