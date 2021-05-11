MEIGS COUNTY, TN - (WSMV) - The Meigs Country Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who fled a courtroom by jumping from the second floor and escaped on foot.
The Sheriff's Office said that Rashad Hawkins appeared in Child Support Court and was sentenced to serve time for failure to pay child support.
Before Hawkins could be detained, he fled the courtroom before jumping over a second-story railing as a means for a quick escape and to evade law enforcement.
After jumping, Hawkins fled on foot.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating Hawkins and for anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department at 423-334-5268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.