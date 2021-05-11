MEIGS COUNTY, TN - (WSMV) - The Meigs Country Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who fled a courtroom by jumping from the second floor and escaped on foot.

The Sheriff's Office said that Rashad Hawkins appeared in Child Support Court and was sentenced to serve time for failure to pay child support.

Before Hawkins could be detained, he fled the courtroom before jumping over a second-story railing as a means for a quick escape and to evade law enforcement.

After jumping, Hawkins fled on foot.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating Hawkins and for anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department at 423-334-5268.