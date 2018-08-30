Jason Johnson moved into his new home in Lebanon a couple weeks ago and made a shocking discovery. He was going through boxes left behind by a previous owner when he found a tiny urn. When he opened it, there was a note inside that read: Rosalyn Holms 5/2/2010.
“At first I didn’t know what it was so I opened it and then I realized okay this is somebody’s ashes,” said Johnson. “I don’t know where it came from, how it ended up here."
Johnson posted about it on Facebook hoping to find the woman's family or friends. So far, he has not had any luck.
"I would like to try to help find the family because you know I would want my sister or mother or whoever, if they were mine I wouldn’t want them just tossed in a box somewhere," said Johnson.
Johnson plans to hang on to the ashes for awhile as he continues searching for the woman's loved ones.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon told News4 most urns contain information including where the person was cremated, their name, birthday and date of death. If that information isn't available, Sellars suggests you return the ashes to a funeral home. If they can't find the family, they typically bury the ashes in a cemetery with other unclaimed ashes.
