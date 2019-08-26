NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering at Vanderbilt from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van overnight on Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road.

Metro Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. The 48-year-old victim was found laying down in the middle of the street badly injured. A witness told investigators he was following a white full size van outbound on Nolensville and noticed the victim trying to cross the street when he was struck by the van. The van fled the scene immediately following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

