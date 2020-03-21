NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man that was fatally shot on Thursday night inside of a dark gray Dodge Charger and dumped onto Old Hickory Blvd. near Gray Avenue was identified through his fingerprints as Justin D. Divens, 32, of Nashville.
A witness reported to police that the Dodge was speeding in traffic Thursday night when he saw what he believed to be muzzle flashes from inside the car.
The investigation by Madison Precinct detectives is continuing. Anyone with information about Divens’ murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
