Joshua Ryan Steele
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was shot and killed shortly after checking in at the Fiddlers Inn on Music Valley Drive Wednesday night.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Joshua Steele of Joelton. Police say he was shot less than an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in time.

Officers were called to the motel at around 11:20 p.m. after someone found Steele lying in the parking lot. Steele died at the scene and evidence shows Steele had gotten into an argument with someone at the threshold of his second story room. The argument continued on the upper balcony.

Steele was able to get to the west side of the parking lot before he collapsed. Police found a Nissan pickup truck they believe Steele was driving in the motel parking lot. The truck has since been impounded.

Officers are trying to retrace Steele’s Wednesday afternoon and evening activities to determine whether he was planning to meet someone at the motel.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.