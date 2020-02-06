NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was shot and killed shortly after checking in at the Fiddlers Inn on Music Valley Drive Wednesday night.
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Joshua Steele of Joelton. Police say he was shot less than an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in time.
Officers were called to the motel at around 11:20 p.m. after someone found Steele lying in the parking lot. Steele died at the scene and evidence shows Steele had gotten into an argument with someone at the threshold of his second story room. The argument continued on the upper balcony.
Steele was able to get to the west side of the parking lot before he collapsed. Police found a Nissan pickup truck they believe Steele was driving in the motel parking lot. The truck has since been impounded.
Officers are trying to retrace Steele’s Wednesday afternoon and evening activities to determine whether he was planning to meet someone at the motel.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
