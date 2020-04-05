NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A scuffle on Saturday night has left one man dead after assaulting his father along with two other family members in the home at the time.
Tony C. Waters Jr., 29, showed up to his family home on Collier Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday night intoxicated and began assaulting family members before fleeing the scene.
A cousin of Waters Jr., and his stepmother were both assaulted during this time and his stepmother was taken to the hospital for a laceration to her face.
Officers were later called back to the home around 10:25 p.m. in regards to a shooting after Waters Jr. showed back up to the home.
When he arrived he was told to leave several times by his father, Tony Waters Sr., 47, who even shot a warning shot in the air telling him to leave the property.
Waters Sr. began to call the police back to the home when Waters Jr. became irate and lunged at his father and grabbed him around his neck.
At this time, Waters Sr. shot his son and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed against Waters St. and detectives are investigating this as a potential justifiable homicide.
