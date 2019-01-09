NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have charged a man with assaulting a police officer and for felony contraband in a penal institution after a struggle ensued during an unclothed body search.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, an officer was conducting the search on Kenneth Johnson on January 4, 2019 around 11:50 p.m.
When the officer asked Johnson to turn around, squat, and cough; he noticed a little pink baggie fall out from behind him. It was then the officer asked Johnson to step to the side.
When the officer tried to bend down and pick up the baggie, Johnson stepped on his hand and grabbed the officer and tried to reach for the baggie. When the officer gained control, he brought Johnson to the ground.
Officials tested the contraband which was discovered to be tobacco and pink Fentanyl.
