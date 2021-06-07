HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mayor is fearing for his life and now, a man is facing charges in connection to the case.
Mike Patel owns the Stop and Buy on Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville and has lived in the area for the past 20 years. He said most of his customers oppose the plan to build two high-rise apartment buildings down the street.
"Probably 90% or more than 90% of the people are all opposed to this community," Patel said.
However, it seems the Mayor, Jamie Clary, is bearing the brunt of the developer's frustration.
"A week ago Sunday, he sent me 21 emails in about an hour and a half, pretty disturbing stuff, pretty disturbing wording," said Clary.
In the emails, Danny Caleca said things like, "I'm watching you very closely, Mr. Mayor. You watch your step now," and, "this doesn't end with me."
"The first thought I had was, 'where am I going to be with my children in the next couple of days,'" Clary said.
Caleca told News 4 police are now investigating the Mayor. He said, "the allegations against me are inaccurate, inappropriate, and it's nothing more then political slander because I started to expose a crooked mayor."
"I think that anybody who reads these emails and understands this person would wonder if he's dealing logically," said Clary.
Caleca is now facing charges for sending harassing communications and stalking.
Clary wants him to know, "it needs to stop now, and I'm letting people know that my decision on this hasn't changed," said Clary.
The land owner, Greg Lutfey, sent a statement:
"Mr. Caleca has no involvement in this project and no ownership in the property located at 216 Sanders Ferry Road In Hendersonville, TN. His emails do not reflect me, my business, or my desire to donate nearly $4.5 million for much needed traffic and safety improvements. Sanders Ferry Road is dangerous and unsightly. I appreciate the city's professional staff focusing on these problems and the solutions I am prepared to fund so taxpayers don't have to."
Hendersonville police said they couldn't comment on the case. While warrants are out for Caleca, he is out of state, and there are no arrests in the case at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.