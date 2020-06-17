NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing aggravated robbery charges after a hold-up in an Opry Mills Drive parking lot.
Police tell News4 three men left Opry Mills Mall and were getting into their car when 27-year-old Desean Jackson came up to the passenger side and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.
The driver then grabbed his own handgun from inside the car as Jackson took shopping bags from the passenger. As Jackson tried to get into a nearby car, the victim who had retrieved his handgun said he heard a single shot fired prior to shooting his gun in self defense.
Jackson was hit in the knee and fell to the ground; his getaway driver fled the scene, leaving him behind. Jackson fled on foot; officers found him a short time later walking on Briley Parkway where he was taken into custody.
Police recovered a handgun in the parking lot where Jackson had fallen. He was positively identified as the robber and was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment before being released back into custody.
He remains in jail after being booked on an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation.
Police are still trying to determine whether the victim or another person from the suspect vehicle fired the shot that hit Jackson.
The investigation continues.
