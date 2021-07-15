Adam Green
MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged after making repeated attempts to get near a singer performing in downtown Nashville.

Adam Green, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Criminal Trespassing after he continued to show up to Mellow Mushroom and state that he and a performer were dating, according to an arrest affidavit.

Green showed up to the business, located at 423 Broadway, several times between June 23 and June 25 stating he was dating the singer and hanging around the area she was in.

During these incidents, Green was escorted from the property several times, even banging on windows when returning. 

The victim stated she did not know the man and was afraid for her safety. 

While being escorted out, Green attempted to approach the victim before police were called to assist. 

