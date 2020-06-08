NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Officials with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office say a man is on the run after escaping from a work detail in Goodlettsville.
Adam Lozano, in jail on a misdemeanor assault charge, reportedly walked off from the group near Luton United Methodist Church in Goodlettsville.
Lozano escaped Monday. It is unclear what time the incident occurred.
Davidson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karla West told News Lozano was set to be released from prison in February.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
