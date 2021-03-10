It's paying it forward to help people in Tennessee. A man who lost his mother to a disease is now helping others.
"She was an amazing, beautiful woman with such a big heart," said Edward O'Day. "She had so much care for others."
Since our parents play such a role in who we turn out to be, Edward is so grateful his mother is Ann O'Day.
Growing up in Australia, Ann became a nurse. When she and her husband moved to Tennessee, her attention went toward what she could do for the homeless community.
"My parents in the 80s, along with the Sheratons and Charlie Strobel, they started Room in the Inn," said Edward.
After a lifetime of work for people, Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
"She lost the ability to speak, to walk, all of her independence," said Edward. "It's a diagnosis with no road map and most people are left not knowing how to take care of their loved one. I couldn't help my mom but just love her."
With his mother's death, Edward said there was only one thing he could do; follow her example and help people. Through the Alzheimer's Association, Edward meets with lawmakers. When COVID stood in the way of those meetings, he had a backup plan.
"Zoom!" he laughed.
Edward's doing virtual meetings with lawmakers to promote the Alzheimer's Education Act. It would direct groups like the Department of Health and Bureau of TennCare to develop educational materials.
"It provides educational needs to healthcare workers, to the public about the importance of early detection, accurate diagnosis, care planning," he said.
In memory of a woman who cared about people, Edward said his mom would be proud of his work today.
