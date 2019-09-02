LOBELVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man drowned Monday in the Buffalo River.
Perry County EMA officials say they received a call for a drowning just after 1 p.m. The man was from Memphis and was canoeing with friends. They then stopped canoeing to go swimming.
The man was swimming and then began to struggle before going under. He never resurfaced.
Officials say the man was discovered in 9-10 feet of water and was possibly hooked by a trout line as he was found with fishing lines on his leg.
Officials have not released his name, although his family has been notified.
