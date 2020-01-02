NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man behind the wheel downtown on 2nd Avenue got in an altercation of some sort with Sheriff Deputies, drove his car onto a sidewalk, toward those deputies.
According to the arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Tyler Alcantar was downtown driving north on 2nd Ave. No. early on the morning of January 1st, when he got into an argument or altercation of some kind with three Davidson County Sheriff Deputies, who were working at the time.
The deputies told Metro PD that Alcantar drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk, almost striking other vehicles, and drove toward the deputies, almost striking them.
The three deputies were able to avoid being hit, and immediately detained Alcantar until officers with Metro were able to arrive.
He faces three felony charges of reckless aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, and remains in custody
