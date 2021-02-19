NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound dropped off at TriStar Skyline Medical Center died from his injuries.
Metro Police tell News4 a car with a group of people inside dropped the man off outside the hospital around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say at this point they are still working to find a crime scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
