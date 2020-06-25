GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man driving a stolen car led police on a chase for nearly 20 minutes, spanning parts of Hendersonville and Goodlettsville on Thursday morning.
The pursuit began after Hendersonville Police got behind a vehicle on New Shackle Road that was reported stolen out of Nashville early Thursday morning.
Police deployed spike strips which damaged the suspect’s rear tires but did not stop the driver from continuing the chase.
Police told News4 the driver got on I-65 South, exited onto Old Hickory Boulevard and returned to I-65 before eventually turning off Dry Creek Road.
The driver then exited the stolen vehicle and ran up Ivy Hill Lane before being apprehended by Goodlettsville and Hendersonville Police.
The suspect was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be checked for minor injuries.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing police pursuit and subsequent arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.