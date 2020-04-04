HENDERSONVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is being treated for injuries Saturday night after he was robbed and dragged from the back of a car.
Patrol Officers responded to the incident in the area of Saundersville Station where the victim was meeting a buyer from the selling app "Let Go" to sell a cell phone.
The "purchaser" showed up to the victims residence with two other subject, according to police, where they took possession of the phone and began to drive away.
The man was still attached to the car when they fled from the home, being dragged down the road.
He was transported by EMS for medical attention following the incident.
Police are asking that anyone with information on this case please call and report it to the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.
Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
