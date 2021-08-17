NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In Nashville, it may be a Cancer Patients' Best Friend. A local garden is full of organic fresh vegetables used in free meals for those desperately in need of them.
Missy Hamilton's careful attention to veggies sprouting from her garden has great meaning. It's all organic and good for cancer patients.
"Okra, butternut squash, cucumbers, huge tomatillos, wonderful herbs, stevia, all peppers you can imagine," said Hamilton.
Over the years the Heimerdinger Foundation has delivered 125-thousand meals to cancer patients most done by volunteers. All in memory of former Titans Offensive Coach Mike Heimerdinger who died of cancer 8 years earlier. His wife Cathy picked up the ball 8 years ago and started this. The smell as much as anything proves the success. All coming from the garden. It's all free for the first 3 months of treatment.
Cathy told News4 why she continues to carry the torch for Coach Mike.
"Because cancer is exhausting," Cathy said. "Not only for the people who are suffering but for the people who are their caretakers. Despite there is so much information now on the internet, about nutrition and what you need to do. It's exhausting. And you need help. And that's what we're here for."
