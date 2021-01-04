Joshua R. Thompson
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man critically injured in a crash on December 19th at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Blvd. has died as a result of his injuries.

John Woods, 50, was the front seat passenger in a Nissan Altima driven by Torina McCord, 52 when the car was struck by a Ford Econoline driven by Joshua R. Thompson, 33, while stopped at a red light.

Thompson, who failed to stop at the red light, collided with two other vehicles also stopped at the light.

Of the people involved, only Woods suffered life threatening injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died on January 1, 2021.

During the crash investigation, Thompson lost consciousness and was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he told officers that he had just taken Xanax just prior to the crash.

Thompson showed signs of impairment, including constricted pupils which can indicate opiate use.

He was charged with aggravated assault by intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance on December 20th. The aggravated assault charge is now expected to be upgraded to vehicular homicide by intoxication.

