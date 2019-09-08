WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Hillsboro, TN, man died after being taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Franklin County, according to a news release.
Cowan police responded to a disturbance complaint on Chestnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police made contact with a man identified as Gary Scott, 47, who appeared to be incoherent and confused.
Officers took Scott into custody and placed him in the back of their patrol vehicle.
An ambulance arrived at the scene and attempted to render medical treatment, but Scott became combative and refused treatment from paramedics.
Officers took Scott to the Franklin County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, law enforcement personnel noticed Scott, in the back of the patrol vehicle, to be unresponsive. Franklin County Sheriff Office personnel did CPR on Scott until medical responders arrived.
Scott was transported to the hospital where he died around 4:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.
