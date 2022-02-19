NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police investigated a fatal car crash on Saturday morning.
Officials said the crash occurred in the 7800 block of Highway 100, claiming the life of Carey Todd Perry, 54, of Nashville.
According to the investigation, authorities said Perry was driving his 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck west on Highway 100 around 8 a.m. when, for reasons undetermined, the car crossed the double yellow line, left the roadway on the left side, traveled through two yards, and struck a tree.
Officials said Perry died shortly after arriving at a local hospital and found no indication of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene; however, Perry was not wearing a seatbelt.
