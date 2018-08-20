Officials say a man died while canoeing along the Buffalo River in Humphreys County over the weekend.
The victim, 53-year-old Roger Balentine, was canoeing with his girlfriend when they got stuck in a sunken treetop.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, both Balentine and his girlfriend were initially OK when they got stuck.
Officials said Balentine, who was not wearing a life jacket, got into the water to find some objects that had fallen out of the canoe when he went underwater and did not resurface.
TWRA officers and the rescue squads from Humphreys County and Perry County both responded around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Dickson County dive team found the Cedar Grove man's body in the area a few hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.