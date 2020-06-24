NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man that was critically injured on June 1st in an apparent drug-related robbery and shooting inside a short term rental in the 1200 block of Joseph Avenue has died.
Ibrahim Oruc, 48, was one of three people who reportedly met two men at the house.
While inside, a confrontation between the two parties began and of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered Oruc and his two companions to the ground.
Oruc reportedly attempted to run away when the gunman fired, striking Oruc in the torso.
Oruc, of California, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died today.
The gunman is described as a heavy set black man in his late 30s and approximately 6’2” tall.
The second suspect, who was also armed with a handgun, is described as a black man who is approximately 5’7” tall. He had short twisted dreads with red tips.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
