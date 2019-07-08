Richard Lee Marsh

Richard Lee Marsh (Photo: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died from his injuries following a shooting outside a North Nashville sports bar Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the Last Hole Sports Bar on Jefferson Street.

Police say 27-year-old Richard Lee Marsh was taken to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head. He was transferred to Vanderbilt, where he died Sunday.

Investigators are still looking for the people involved in the shooting. According to police, there was a large crowd outside when the shooting happened, but no witnesses have come forward yet,

If anyone was at the bar last Saturday or has information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV.

