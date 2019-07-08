NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died from his injuries following a shooting outside a North Nashville sports bar Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the Last Hole Sports Bar on Jefferson Street.
Police say 27-year-old Richard Lee Marsh was taken to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head. He was transferred to Vanderbilt, where he died Sunday.
Investigators are still looking for the people involved in the shooting. According to police, there was a large crowd outside when the shooting happened, but no witnesses have come forward yet,
If anyone was at the bar last Saturday or has information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.