NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man died after possibly being struck by a car Saturday night on Dickerson Pike at East Trinity Lane in the Talbot's Corner section of East Nashville.
Anthony Brownlow, 58, died from his injuries Monday.
Investigators found Brownlow on the side of the road having trouble breathing. He was not responsive and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.
A witness told investigators that she believed an SUV hit Brownlow.
If you have any information that may help investigators with this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
