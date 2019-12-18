NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man shot in the head while laying in bed Tuesday night died from his injuries Wednesday, police said.
Metro PD says 47-year-old Jamar Pillow died from his injury at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he had been taken for emergency treatment Tuesday night.
Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Kristina Arnold, was charged with attempted criminal homicide for the shooting after she called 911 following the shooting Tuesday night. Police say her charge will be upgraded to criminal homicide.
