NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning on Old Hickory Blvd. near Hickory Springs Road.
27-year-old Tanner Karr was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with critical injuries after entering a curve in the roadway, striking a guardrail and traveled down an embankment.
Metro confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Karr died from his injuries.
There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
