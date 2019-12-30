GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- Gallatin Police say all indications appear that Dwight Law Jr. was attempting to cross floodwaters of Town Creek, and drowned last night.
Police say Law's body was found in the creek near East Broadway Street, in a greenway area.
Investigators determined that he attempted to cross the rapid, flooded water sof Town Creek yesterday evening, and drowned. The Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
If anyone has any information about how Law died, you are asked to contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.