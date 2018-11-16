NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have confirmed that a man died by suicide at the Nashville VA Medical Center on Friday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the lobby.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the facility on 24th Avenue South, which is near the Vanderbilt University campus.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
