CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man died after suffering injuries in a house fire on Tuesday night, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.
Authorities said Donald L. Tidwell, 61, was found at a home at 1225 Alvin Dickson Rd. after a call just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Tidwell was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe burns. He passed away at the hospital.
Authorities said the structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
