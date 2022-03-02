Deadly shooting at Walmart in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night.

According to police, a shooting was reported around midnight at the Walmart on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near the front doors when they arrived.

The man was transported to Tennova Hospital where he later died.

Clarksville Police have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.