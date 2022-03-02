CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night.
According to police, a shooting was reported around midnight at the Walmart on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near the front doors when they arrived.
The man was transported to Tennova Hospital where he later died.
Clarksville Police have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
