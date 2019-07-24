CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting involving two victims where one of the victims reportedly died.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of College Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. An officer arrived to a chaotic scene where a large amount of people was leaving the parking lot. One man who had been shot was found in the lot. Police were told there was a celebration going on when the shots rang out.
A short time later, police were told another man was shot in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Both men were in critical condition when officers came in contact with them. One of the men, a 44-year-old who has not been identified, was flown to a Nashville hospital and remains in critical condition. The other man, identified as 26-year-old Eric Hardy of Clarksville was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Newman at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
