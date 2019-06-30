NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man died after he jumped from a car on I-24 East near the I-440 interchange.
According to police, just before 3 a.m. Sunday the 21-year-old man from Decherd, TN, reportedly jumped from a car in which he was a passenger following an argument with family members in the car. The victim was seated in the front passenger seat.
After landing in the roadway, he was struck by other vehicles.
His death has been classified as a suicide. Police say he had argued with family members earlier in the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.