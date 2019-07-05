CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after being found shot multiple times overnight on a basketball court in Clarksville.
According to investigators, the 23-year-old man was found just after 11 p.m. Thursday off of 8th Street. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a Nashville hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have very little to go on at this point and are looking for anyone with information.
If you have any information, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
