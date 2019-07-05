NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an incident in which a man fell from a building in downtown Nashville during the July Fourth celebration. The man died from his injuries.
Police said Gage Schrantz, 22, of Tempe, AZ, tried to jump from the roof of Ernest Tubb Record Shop to the roof of the Downtown Sporting Club, a 14 foot gap. He did not make it, and fell 50 feet.
Schrantz was rushed to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries and died later that night.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports indicate that Schrantz entered Mellow Mushroom by himself at 423 Broadway. He ran up three flights of stairs, passing security, and got onto the roof.
He then ran onto the roof of AJ's Good Time Bar before getting to Ernest Tubb Record Shop.
Police said the fall has been classified as accidental.
